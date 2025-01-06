Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 10-4, SE Louisiana 6-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Pride Roofing University Center -- Hammond, Louisiana

TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the SE Louisiana Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pride Roofing University Center. The Vaqueros are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against New Orleans by a score of 76-64 on Saturday.

UT-Rio Grande Valley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana entered their contest against TX A&M-CC on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. SE Louisiana opened the new year with a less-than-successful 80-71 loss to TX A&M-CC. The Lions have struggled against the Islanders recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

UT-Rio Grande Valley's victory ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-4. As for SE Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Looking ahead, UT-Rio Grande Valley is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

UT-Rio Grande Valley is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

