Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Evansville 2-0, SE Missouri State 0-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, SE Missouri State is heading back home. They will take on the Evansville Aces at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. SE Missouri State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Friday.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for SE Missouri State and boy were they right. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 91-56. SE Missouri State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-21.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Evansville proved on Thursday. They took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 116-46 victory over the Eutectic. With Evansville ahead 61-29 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Bulldogs' win pushed their record up to 2-0, while the Redhawks' loss dropped theirs down to 0-2.

As for their next game, SE Missouri State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an even 14-14-1 record against the spread.

SE Missouri State beat Evansville 67-61 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does SE Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Evansville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a slight 2-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Evansville has won 3 out of their last 5 games against SE Missouri State.