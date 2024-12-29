Who's Playing

Westminster Blue Jays @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Westminster 0-1, SE Missouri State 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks have the luxury of staying home for another game and will welcome the Westminster Blue Jays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Show Me Center. The Redhawks will be strutting in after a win while the Blue Jays will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, SE Missouri State didn't have too much trouble with SIUE as they won 80-64.

Meanwhile, Westminster had to start their season on the road back in November, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. There's no need to mince words: Westminster lost to SIUE, and Westminster lost bad. The score wound up at 95-42. The Blue Jays were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-22.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Westminster struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as SIUE pulled down 18.

SE Missouri State's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-6. As for Westminster, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.