Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Tennessee State 11-10; SE Missouri State 10-11

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks won both of their matches against the Tennessee State Tigers last season (85-63 and 79-55) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Redhawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Tennessee State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State should still be riding high after a win, while the Tigers will be looking to regain their footing.

SE Missouri State bagged an 84-77 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the game between Tennessee State and the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee State falling 89-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

SE Missouri State's win brought them up to 10-11 while Tennessee State's defeat pulled them down to 11-10. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SE Missouri State is 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. Tennessee States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 40th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SE Missouri State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Tennessee State.