Who's Playing
Tennessee State @ SE Missouri State
Current Records: Tennessee State 11-10; SE Missouri State 10-11
What to Know
The SE Missouri State Redhawks won both of their matches against the Tennessee State Tigers last season (85-63 and 79-55) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Redhawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome Tennessee State at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State should still be riding high after a win, while the Tigers will be looking to regain their footing.
SE Missouri State bagged an 84-77 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the game between Tennessee State and the Little Rock Trojans this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee State falling 89-77 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
SE Missouri State's win brought them up to 10-11 while Tennessee State's defeat pulled them down to 11-10. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: SE Missouri State is 45th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.1 on average. Tennessee States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 40th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SE Missouri State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Tennessee State.
- Mar 03, 2022 - SE Missouri State 79 vs. Tennessee State 55
- Jan 20, 2022 - SE Missouri State 85 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Tennessee State 95 vs. SE Missouri State 84
- Jan 19, 2021 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Tennessee State 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tennessee State 75 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Feb 28, 2019 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Dec 31, 2017 - SE Missouri State 77 vs. Tennessee State 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Tennessee State 75
- Jan 05, 2017 - Tennessee State 65 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Jan 02, 2016 - Tennessee State 72 vs. SE Missouri State 66