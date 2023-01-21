Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech @ SE Missouri State

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-11; SE Missouri State 9-11

What to Know

Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. If the matchup is anything like Tennessee Tech's 98-94 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Golden Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-75 victory over the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday. Having forecasted a close win for Tennessee Tech, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for SE Missouri State as they lost 80-60 to the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech's victory brought them up to 9-11 while SE Missouri State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 9-11. Tennessee Tech is 5-3 after wins this season, and the Redhawks are 3-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last nine games against SE Missouri State.