Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech @ SE Missouri State
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-11; SE Missouri State 9-11
What to Know
Get ready for an Ohio Valley battle as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. If the matchup is anything like Tennessee Tech's 98-94 win from their previous meeting in February of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Golden Eagles sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-75 victory over the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday. Having forecasted a close win for Tennessee Tech, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for SE Missouri State as they lost 80-60 to the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday.
Tennessee Tech's victory brought them up to 9-11 while SE Missouri State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 9-11. Tennessee Tech is 5-3 after wins this season, and the Redhawks are 3-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Series History
Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last nine games against SE Missouri State.
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 98 vs. SE Missouri State 94
- Feb 04, 2021 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 62 vs. SE Missouri State 60
- Feb 07, 2019 - SE Missouri State 71 vs. Tennessee Tech 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Tennessee Tech 76 vs. SE Missouri State 65
- Jan 10, 2017 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Tennessee Tech 78
- Jan 16, 2016 - Tennessee Tech 91 vs. SE Missouri State 55