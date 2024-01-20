Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 17-1, Seattle 10-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Grand Canyon might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Thursday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.2% better than the opposition, a fact Grand Canyon proved. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Wolverines.

Meanwhile, Seattle fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against SF Austin on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 89-84 to the Lumberjacks. Seattle just can't catch a break and has now endured three defeats in a row.

The Antelopes' win was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.4 points per game. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Grand Canyon have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, Grand Canyon is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

Odds

Grand Canyon is a 4.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Seattle.