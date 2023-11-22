Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Idaho 2-2, Seattle 2-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $41.22

What to Know

Idaho has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Seattle Redhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Redhawk Center. Idaho has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Idaho proved on Friday. They claimed a resounding 96-52 victory over the at home. With that win, Idaho brought their scoring average up to 79 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 60-56 to the Rams. Seattle has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kobe Williamson, who scored 17 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals.

The win got the Vandals back to even at 2-2. As for the Redhawks, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 2-2.

Idaho is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Idaho have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Seattle is a big 15.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 16-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against Idaho in the last 7 years.