Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Southern Utah 2-4, Seattle 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Seattle Redhawks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Redhawk Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, the Redhawks couldn't handle the Wolverines and fell 78-72.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Southern Utah found out the hard way on Wednesday. They were the victim of a bruising 91-66 defeat at the hands of the Lancers.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-3.

Looking forward to Saturday, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seattle have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Seattle is a big 13-point favorite against Southern Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Redhawks, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Southern Utah.