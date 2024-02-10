Who's Playing
Tarleton State Texans @ Seattle Redhawks
Current Records: Tarleton State 16-7, Seattle 14-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington
What to Know
Seattle is on a six-game streak of home wins, while the Texans are on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a WAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.2% better than the opposition, a fact Seattle proved on Thursday. They blew past the Wildcats 75-52.
Meanwhile, the Texans beat the Wolverines 72-61 on Thursday. That's two games straight that Tarleton State has won by exactly 11 points.
The Redhawks have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-9 record this season. As for the Texans, their victory bumped their record up to 16-7.
Everything went Seattle's way against the Texans when the teams last played back in January of 2023 as the Redhawks made off with a 67-47 victory. Will Seattle repeat their success, or do the Texans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Seattle has won both of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last 2 years.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Seattle 67 vs. Tarleton State 47
- Jan 22, 2022 - Seattle 76 vs. Tarleton State 68