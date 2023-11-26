Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UC San Diego 4-1, Seattle 2-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will head out on the road to face off against the Seattle Redhawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Redhawk Center. UC San Diego might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Friday.

After a string of four wins, UC San Diego's good fortune finally ran out. They fell just short of the Vandals by a score of 73-70. The over/under was set at 143 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last contest, Seattle made sure to put some points up on the board against Idaho on Wednesday. The Redhawks blew past the Vandals, posting a 92-55 victory at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, as Seattle did.

The Tritons' victory lifted them to 4-1 while the Vandals' defeat dropped them down to 3-3.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC San Diego have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Seattle is a big 8-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Seattle has won both of the games they've played against UC San Diego in the last 2 years.