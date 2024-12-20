Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UIC 6-4, Seattle 4-7

What to Know

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks will take on the UIC Flames in a holiday battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Seattle came up short against Western Kentucky and fell 86-73.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Maleek Arington, who scored 17 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Paris Dawson, who earned 17 points along with six assists.

Even though they lost, Seattle smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in seven consecutive matchups.

UIC's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They came out on top against Little Rock by a score of 77-69 on Sunday. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 145.5 point over/under.

Among those leading the charge was Sasa Ciani, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds. He has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played. Javon Jackson, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-7 from deep.

Seattle's loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 4-7. As for UIC, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Seattle is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Seattle: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Seattle is a solid 6.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

