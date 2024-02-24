Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 6-20, Seattle 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

UT-Rio Grande Valley has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Redhawk Center. UT-Rio Grande Valley is staggering into the game hobbled by nine consecutive losses, while the Redhawks will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Vaqueros couldn't handle the Wolverines and fell 70-59.

Meanwhile, after a 89-84 finish the last time they played, Seattle and the Lumberjacks decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. Everything went the Redhawks' way against the Lumberjacks on Thursday as the Redhawks made off with a 69-49 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, as Seattle's was.

The Vaqueros have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 11 of their last 13 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-20 record this season. As for the Redhawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a massive bump to their 17-10 record this season.

While only Seattle took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Seattle, as the team is favored by a full 18 points. This contest will be UT-Rio Grande Valley's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-7 against the spread).

UT-Rio Grande Valley barely slipped by the Redhawks when the teams last played back in January, winning 81-80. The rematch might be a little tougher for UT-Rio Grande Valley since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seattle is a big 18-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Seattle has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.