Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Seattle

Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 21-11; Seattle 20-11

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Seattle earned a 65-54 win in their most recent contest against the Antelopes in February.

The Redhawks made easy work of the UT Arlington Mavericks last week and carried off an 80-56 win.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They managed an 82-77 victory over UT Arlington. Grand Canyon can attribute much of their success to guard Rayshon Harrison, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Antelopes' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Seattle.