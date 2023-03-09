Who's Playing
Grand Canyon @ Seattle
Regular Season Records: Grand Canyon 21-11; Seattle 20-11
What to Know
The Seattle Redhawks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes are set to clash at 5 p.m. ET March 9 at Orleans Arena in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. Seattle earned a 65-54 win in their most recent contest against the Antelopes in February.
The Redhawks made easy work of the UT Arlington Mavericks last week and carried off an 80-56 win.
Meanwhile, Grand Canyon earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Tuesday. They managed an 82-77 victory over UT Arlington. Grand Canyon can attribute much of their success to guard Rayshon Harrison, who had 30 points in addition to seven boards.
A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Antelopes' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.50%, which places them 23rd in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Grand Canyon have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Seattle.
- Feb 24, 2023 - Seattle 65 vs. Grand Canyon 54
- Feb 11, 2023 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 58
- Feb 03, 2022 - Grand Canyon 78 vs. Seattle 66
- Mar 12, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 47
- Feb 27, 2021 - Grand Canyon 81 vs. Seattle 71
- Feb 26, 2021 - Seattle 63 vs. Grand Canyon 57
- Feb 20, 2020 - Seattle 95 vs. Grand Canyon 89
- Jan 23, 2020 - Grand Canyon 80 vs. Seattle 77
- Mar 14, 2019 - Grand Canyon 84 vs. Seattle 75
- Mar 09, 2019 - Seattle 83 vs. Grand Canyon 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 22, 2018 - Grand Canyon 76 vs. Seattle 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Grand Canyon 73 vs. Seattle 57
- Feb 16, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 58
- Jan 21, 2017 - Grand Canyon 61 vs. Seattle 59
- Feb 12, 2016 - Grand Canyon 71 vs. Seattle 60
- Jan 30, 2016 - Seattle 59 vs. Grand Canyon 57