Who's Playing

Portland State @ Seattle

Current Records: Portland State 0-1; Seattle 2-0

What to Know

The Portland State Vikings have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Their road trip will continue as they head to Redhawk Center at 6 p.m. ET Sunday to face off against the Seattle Redhawks. They will be strutting in after a win while the Vikings will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Portland State came up short against the Portland Pilots this past Friday, falling 98-91.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks took their contest at home this past Wednesday with ease, bagging a 106-55 victory over the Puget Sound Loggers.

Portland State is now 0-1 while Seattle sits at 2-0. A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Portland State is 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 72.2 on average. But Seattle ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 74.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.