Who's Playing

Southern Utah @ Seattle

Current Records: Southern Utah 14-6; Seattle 15-4

What to Know

The Seattle Redhawks and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 6 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Redhawk Center. These two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Tarleton State Texans typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Seattle proved too difficult a challenge. The Redhawks made easy work of the Texans and carried off a 67-47 win.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah was fully in charge on Thursday, breezing past the New Mexico St. Aggies 111-76 at home.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Seattle is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They have been good against the spread at home while Southern Utah has been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought Seattle up to 15-4 and the Thunderbirds to 14-6. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Redhawks have only been able to knock down 42.20% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Southern Utah's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with 87.3 points per game on average, which is the best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Redhawks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Thunderbirds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seattle and Southern Utah both have one win in their last two games.