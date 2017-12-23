WATCH: Seton Hall and Manhattan players go at it, 2 ejected after punches thrown
Things got a little heated between the Pirates and the Jaspers
Things got chippy between Seton Hall and Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/cXhRU6tX0S— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2017
Things got chippy between No. 23 Seton Hall and Manhattan late in the first half on Saturday afternoon, leading to two ejections, two technical fouls, and one clash under the basket worth re-visiting.
With just 40 seconds left before halftime, Pirates star Angel Delgado and Jaspers big man Zane Waterman locked up in a battle for a rebound. Things quickly escalated from a battle to a war, though, as others got involved and Waterman threw a punch at the enemy. From there, it escalated into a dust-up beneath the goal and two players -- Seton Hall's Myles Powell and Manhattan's Rich Williams -- were ejected upon official review of the incident.
For Delgado and Waterman's part, each were assessed technical fouls.
"When you have competitors competing, I'm OK with it.", said Manhattan coach Steve Masiello after the game. "I know they play the game the right way and I hope they feel the same way about us."
There was no victor from the blowup, but Seton Hall got the last laugh by escaping with a 74-62 victory at home. The Pirates improved to 11-2 on the season and will head into Big East play with a nice bit of momentum beginning on Thursday against Creighton.
