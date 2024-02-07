Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Georgetown 8-13, Seton Hall 14-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall is 8-2 against the Hoyas since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Georgetown took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Seton Hall, who comes in off a win.

Seton Hall had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They blew past the Blue Demons, posting a 72-39 win on the road. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Seton Hall has managed all season.

Seton Hall's win on Tuesday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dre Davis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. It was the first time this season that Davis pulled down ten or more rebounds. Jaden Bediako was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. There's no need to mince words: the Hoyas lost to the Golden Eagles, and the Hoyas lost bad. The score wound up at 91-57. Georgetown has struggled against the Golden Eagles recently, as their contest on Saturday was their sixth consecutive lost matchup.

The Pirates' victory bumped their record up to 14-8. As for the Hoyas, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost nine of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-13 record this season.

Seton Hall didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Hoyas in their previous matchup back in January, but they still walked away with a 74-70 victory. Does Seton Hall have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hoyas turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.