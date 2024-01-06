Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Marquette 11-3, Seton Hall 9-5

What to Know

Marquette has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marquette Golden Eagles and the Seton Hall Pirates will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact Marquette proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-67 victory over the Bluejays.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Marquette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Kolek, who scored 15 points along with eight assists and three steals. Sean Jones was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Providence typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Seton Hall proved too difficult a challenge. They secured a 61-57 W over the Friars. The win was just what Seton Hall needed coming off of a 74-54 loss in their prior contest.

The Golden Eagles pushed their record up to 11-3 with that victory, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.7 points per game. As for the Pirates, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

Going forward, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Everything went Marquette's way against Seton Hall in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 as Marquette made off with a 74-53 victory. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Seton Hall have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marquette is a 5-point favorite against Seton Hall, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Marquette.