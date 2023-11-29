Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Northeastern 3-4, Seton Hall 4-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Seton Hall Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET on November 29th at Prudential Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Saturday, the Huskies couldn't handle the Tigers and fell 80-66.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Seton Hall last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 85-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hawkeyes. Seton Hall has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dre Davis, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden Bediako, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Seton Hall were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Iowa only pulled down three.

Wednesday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Northeastern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seton Hall struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.