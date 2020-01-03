Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Georgetown 10-4; Seton Hall 9-4
What to Know
The Seton Hall Pirates are 7-2 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.
Seton Hall rang in the new year with a 74-66 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday. Among those leading the charge for the Pirates was G Myles Powell, who had 27 points in addition to five steals and five rebounds.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Providence Friars took down Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday. G Terrell Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown and finished with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Seton Hall's win lifted them to 9-4 while Georgetown's loss dropped them down to 10-4. We'll see if Seton Hall can repeat their recent success or if Georgetown bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Series History
Seton Hall have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgetown.
- Mar 14, 2019 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Georgetown 57
- Mar 02, 2019 - Georgetown 77 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Feb 13, 2019 - Seton Hall 90 vs. Georgetown 75
- Feb 10, 2018 - Georgetown 83 vs. Seton Hall 80
- Jan 13, 2018 - Seton Hall 74 vs. Georgetown 61
- Feb 28, 2017 - Seton Hall 62 vs. Georgetown 59
- Feb 04, 2017 - Seton Hall 68 vs. Georgetown 66
- Feb 17, 2016 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Georgetown 64
- Feb 06, 2016 - Seton Hall 69 vs. Georgetown 61
