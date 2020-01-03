Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Georgetown 10-4; Seton Hall 9-4

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates are 7-2 against the Georgetown Hoyas since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 9 p.m. ET at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Seton Hall rang in the new year with a 74-66 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Monday. Among those leading the charge for the Pirates was G Myles Powell, who had 27 points in addition to five steals and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Providence Friars took down Georgetown 76-60 on Tuesday. G Terrell Allen wasn't much of a difference maker for Georgetown and finished with ten points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Seton Hall's win lifted them to 9-4 while Georgetown's loss dropped them down to 10-4. We'll see if Seton Hall can repeat their recent success or if Georgetown bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Series History

Seton Hall have won seven out of their last nine games against Georgetown.