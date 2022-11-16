Who's Playing

Iowa @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Iowa 2-0; Seton Hall 2-0

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will play host again and welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes to Prudential Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Seton Hall simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the St. Peter's Peacocks at home 80-44. The Pirates' guard Al-Amir Dawes filled up the stat sheet, dropping a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown Iowa laid on the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Hawkeyes can attribute much of their success to forward Kris Murray, who had 22 points along with eight boards, and forward Payton Sandfort, who had 17 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Seton Hall is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 2-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seton Hall enters the game with only 66.4 points allowed per game on average, good for seventh best in college basketball. But Iowa comes into the matchup boasting the sixth most points per game in college basketball at 83.2. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hawkeyes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Seton Hall won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.