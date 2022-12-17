Who's Playing
Providence @ Seton Hall
Current Records: Providence 8-3; Seton Hall 7-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the Seton Hall Pirates and the Providence Friars will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Pirates didn't have too much trouble with the Drexel Dragons at home on Wednesday as they won 66-49.
Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Providence at home against the Albany Great Danes on Saturday as the team secured a 93-55 victory. Six players on Providence scored in the double digits: forward Ed Croswell (18), guard Noah Locke (13), forward Rafael Castro (12), guard Bryce Hopkins (11), guard Devin Carter (11), and guard Alyn Breed (10).
Barring any buzzer beaters, Seton Hall is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Seton Hall was in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-65 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Pirates are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 13 games against Providence.
- Dec 29, 2021 - Providence 70 vs. Seton Hall 65
- Feb 03, 2021 - Seton Hall 60 vs. Providence 43
- Dec 20, 2020 - Providence 80 vs. Seton Hall 77
- Feb 15, 2020 - Providence 74 vs. Seton Hall 71
- Jan 22, 2020 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 64
- Jan 30, 2019 - Seton Hall 65 vs. Providence 63
- Jan 15, 2019 - Providence 72 vs. Seton Hall 63
- Feb 22, 2018 - Seton Hall 89 vs. Providence 77
- Jan 31, 2018 - Seton Hall 73 vs. Providence 57
- Feb 08, 2017 - Seton Hall 72 vs. Providence 70
- Jan 14, 2017 - Providence 65 vs. Seton Hall 61
- Feb 25, 2016 - Seton Hall 70 vs. Providence 52
- Jan 16, 2016 - Seton Hall 81 vs. Providence 72