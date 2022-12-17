Who's Playing

Providence @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Providence 8-3; Seton Hall 7-4

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the Seton Hall Pirates and the Providence Friars will face off at 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Prudential Center. Seton Hall is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Pirates didn't have too much trouble with the Drexel Dragons at home on Wednesday as they won 66-49.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Providence at home against the Albany Great Danes on Saturday as the team secured a 93-55 victory. Six players on Providence scored in the double digits: forward Ed Croswell (18), guard Noah Locke (13), forward Rafael Castro (12), guard Bryce Hopkins (11), guard Devin Carter (11), and guard Alyn Breed (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Seton Hall is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

When the two teams previously met in December of last year, Seton Hall was in the race but had to settle for second with a 70-65 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Pirates are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Friars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall have won eight out of their last 13 games against Providence.