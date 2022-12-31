Who's Playing

St. John's @ Seton Hall

Current Records: St. John's 11-3; Seton Hall 7-7

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to square off in a Big East matchup at noon ET Dec. 31 at Prudential Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Seton Hall winning the first 66-60 on the road and the Red Storm taking the second 84-63.

St. John's was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 84-79 to the Xavier Musketeers. That makes it the first time this season St. John's has let down their home crowd. Four players on St. John's scored in the double digits: forward David Jones (19), guard Montez Mathis (14), center Joel Soriano (14), and guard Posh Alexander (11). Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Villanova Wildcats last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall ended up a good deal behind the Marquette Golden Eagles when they played on Tuesday, losing 83-69. Guard Dre Davis (15 points) was the top scorer for the Pirates.

The Red Storm are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

St. John's is now 11-3 while Seton Hall sits at 7-7. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. John's comes into the contest boasting the 33rd most steals per game in college basketball at 9.2. Less enviably, Seton Hall has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the fourth most in college basketball. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pirates are a 3.5-point favorite against the Red Storm, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall have won 11 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.