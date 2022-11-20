Who's Playing

Wagner @ Seton Hall

Current Records: Wagner 3-1; Seton Hall 2-1

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates will take on the Wagner Seahawks at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Prudential Center. Wagner will be strutting in after a victory while the Pirates will be stumbling in from a loss.

The game between Seton Hall and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Seton Hall falling 83-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Seton Hall back was the mediocre play of guard Al-Amir Dawes, who did not have his best game: he played for 31 minutes but put up just six points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Meanwhile, Wagner had enough points to win and then some against the Fairfield Stags on Friday, taking their matchup 68-52.

Seton Hall won their first match against the Seahawks 78-45 last season, but Wagner managed a nothing to nothing tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Seton Hall won five games and tied one game in their last six contests with Wagner.