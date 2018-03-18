WATCH: Seton Hall's last-second 3-pointer wasn't so meaningless if you bet on Kansas

Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.

No. 1 seed Kansas closed as a 4.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, and while the Jayhawks snuck out a second-round win over the Pirates to advance to the Sweet 16, those who bet them on the spread in Vegas are none too happy about the finish.

Those who bet the Jayhawks -4.5 were surely celebrating after seeing Malik Newman knock down a pair of free throws with just 5 seconds remaining to give Kansas a late 83-76 lead. His shots put the game on ice and made it a three possession game. The only thing that KU backers couldn't afford was ... exactly what went down in the final second of the game.

The spread was Kansas -4.5.



Seton Hall hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lose by 4. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/YeyrCTYkMI — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 18, 2018

No, the shot didn't affect the outcome as Kansas won 83-79. But those who had Kansas -4.5 lost their mind with that final second shot, which meant that the KU cover was blown to pieces. It also meant that a lot of money changed hands.

68% of the money bet on Kansas (-4.5) ... so Seton Hall's late 3-pointer cost the bettors and benefited the bookies 👎 — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) March 18, 2018

People took to Twitter to express their grief and triumph. It was a mixed reaction, but it seems most people on Twitter had KU -4.5

So @KayceSmith had Kansas -4.5... I had Seton Hall +5.5. ... that meaningless buzzer beater three was quite meaningful. One of us loved it. pic.twitter.com/ZdKZSYjoNj — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) March 18, 2018

Guess who had Kansas -4.5 — HMDSportsBlogVU (@HMDSportsBlogVU) March 18, 2018

The feeling when you had Kansas -4.5 pic.twitter.com/sFHWyFeMLd — Matty Cooper (@MattCooper304) March 18, 2018

When you had Kansas covering 4.5... pic.twitter.com/dspUAGT3uh — Reau (@pREAUfessional) March 18, 2018

Better luck next time, folks.