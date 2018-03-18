WATCH: Seton Hall's last-second 3-pointer wasn't so meaningless if you bet on Kansas
Kansas closed as a 4.5-point favorite but a last-second shot made a lot of money change hands in Vegas
No. 1 seed Kansas closed as a 4.5-point favorite against Seton Hall, and while the Jayhawks snuck out a second-round win over the Pirates to advance to the Sweet 16, those who bet them on the spread in Vegas are none too happy about the finish.
Those who bet the Jayhawks -4.5 were surely celebrating after seeing Malik Newman knock down a pair of free throws with just 5 seconds remaining to give Kansas a late 83-76 lead. His shots put the game on ice and made it a three possession game. The only thing that KU backers couldn't afford was ... exactly what went down in the final second of the game.
No, the shot didn't affect the outcome as Kansas won 83-79. But those who had Kansas -4.5 lost their mind with that final second shot, which meant that the KU cover was blown to pieces. It also meant that a lot of money changed hands.
People took to Twitter to express their grief and triumph. It was a mixed reaction, but it seems most people on Twitter had KU -4.5
Better luck next time, folks.
