Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 15-16, SF Austin 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

SF Austin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Abilene Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SF Austin, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks beat the Trailblazers 84-71.

Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 74-67 to the Wolverines. Abilene Chr. has struggled against Utah Valley recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Lumberjacks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-16.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given SF Austin's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.

SF Austin and Abilene Chr. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February, but SF Austin came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Can SF Austin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a 3-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..