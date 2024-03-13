Who's Playing
Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ SF Austin Lumberjacks
Current Records: Abilene Chr. 15-16, SF Austin 17-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $73.00
What to Know
SF Austin has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Abilene Chr. Wildcats are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Orleans Arena in a WAC postseason contest. Abilene Chr. took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SF Austin, who comes in off a win.
Last Saturday, the Lumberjacks beat the Trailblazers 84-71.
Meanwhile, Abilene Chr. unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 74-67 to the Wolverines. Abilene Chr. has struggled against Utah Valley recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.
The Lumberjacks are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-16.
Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Abilene Chr., though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given SF Austin's sizable advantage in that area, Abilene Chr. will need to find a way to close that gap.
SF Austin and Abilene Chr. were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February, but SF Austin came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Can SF Austin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
SF Austin is a 3-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138.5 points.
Series History
SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Chr..
- Feb 17, 2024 - Abilene Chr. 63 vs. SF Austin 62
- Dec 02, 2023 - SF Austin 79 vs. Abilene Chr. 74
- Feb 22, 2023 - SF Austin 91 vs. Abilene Chr. 89
- Dec 29, 2022 - SF Austin 75 vs. Abilene Chr. 68
- Mar 10, 2022 - Abilene Chr. 76 vs. SF Austin 62
- Feb 26, 2022 - SF Austin 73 vs. Abilene Chr. 71
- Jan 06, 2022 - SF Austin 64 vs. Abilene Chr. 58
- Mar 03, 2021 - Abilene Chr. 63 vs. SF Austin 61
- Jan 27, 2021 - Abilene Chr. 82 vs. SF Austin 62
- Mar 03, 2020 - SF Austin 77 vs. Abilene Chr. 72