Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Grand Canyon 17-2, SF Austin 12-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 25, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Grand Canyon Antelopes will face off in a WAC clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on January 25th at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but SF Austin ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They walked away with an 89-84 victory over the Redhawks. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, after a string of 14 wins, Grand Canyon's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 86-79 to the Redhawks. Grand Canyon didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Grand Canyon struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Lumberjacks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for the Antelopes, their defeat ended a six-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 17-2.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. SF Austin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Grand Canyon struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SF Austin couldn't quite finish off Grand Canyon when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 86-83. Will SF Austin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Grand Canyon.