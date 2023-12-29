Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: New Orleans 5-7, SF Austin 7-5

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

SF Austin is 7-2 against New Orleans since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The SF Austin Lumberjacks will finish 2023 at home by hosting the New Orleans Privateers at 7:30 p.m. ET at William R. Johnson Coliseum. SF Austin has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

SF Austin scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past the Tigers, posting a 115-58 victory at home. SF Austin might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won four matchups by 24 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 91 points the game before, New Orleans faltered in their contest on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Privateers lost to the Buckeyes, and the Privateers lost bad. The score wound up at 78-36. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points New Orleans has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, New Orleans struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Lumberjacks' victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for the Privateers, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like New Orleans struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin was able to grind out a solid win over New Orleans when the teams last played back in February of 2021, winning 89-79. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin has won 7 out of their last 9 games against New Orleans.