Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Presbyterian 2-3, SF Austin 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose are taking a road trip to face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The Blue Hose are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Presbyterian will face SF Austin after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Saturday which, to be fair, was an imposing 159 points. The matchup between Presbyterian and Kennesaw State wasn't particularly close, with Presbyterian falling 85-67. The game marked the Blue Hose's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Jonah Pierce, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in assists (two).

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, SF Austin faltered in their contest on Saturday. They fell 59-49 to Arkansas State.

Even though they lost, SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Presbyterian now has a losing record at 2-3. As for SF Austin, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.