Seattle Redhawks @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Seattle 10-7, SF Austin 11-6

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, SF Austin is heading back home. The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Seattle Redhawks will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Seattle took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on SF Austin, who comes in off a win.

Even though Southern Utah scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, SF Austin still came out on top. The Lumberjacks had just enough and edged the Thunderbirds out 84-82. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but SF Austin was the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks couldn't handle the Mavericks on Saturday and fell 80-75. Seattle has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Lumberjacks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

SF Austin beat Seattle 79-65 when the teams last played back in January of 2023. Will SF Austin repeat their success, or does Seattle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

SF Austin and Seattle both have 1 win in their last 2 games.