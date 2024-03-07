Who's Playing

Southern Utah Thunderbirds @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Southern Utah 9-20, SF Austin 15-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, SF Austin is heading back home. They and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds will face off in a WAC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

SF Austin lost a heartbreaker to the Antelopes when they met back in February of 2023, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Lumberjacks suffered a bruising 80-58 loss at the hands of the Antelopes. SF Austin was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-24.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 88-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Texans. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Lumberjacks have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-14 record this season. As for the Thunderbirds, they dropped their record down to 9-20 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

SF Austin skirted past the Thunderbirds 84-82 in their previous meeting back in January. Does SF Austin have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Thunderbirds turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

SF Austin and Southern Utah both have 1 win in their last 2 games.