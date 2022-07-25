One of the top prospects from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Monday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Justin Edwards announces his decision between finalists Kentucky and Tennessee. Edwards is considered a five-star prospect and is ranked the No. 3 overall player in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).

Kentucky is considered the favorite to land Edwards, according to the 247Sports Crystal Ball. At 6-foot-7 and 180 pounds, the versatile wing is a star at Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia. He averaged 18.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game while leading Imhotep to city and state titles as a junior.

His strong performance for Imhotep helped him jump from No. 12 to No. 3 in the 247Sports rankings for the 2023 class in May and helped usher him into the running to finish No. 1 in the class. Edwards plays for Team Final on the summer circuit and is competing with fellow Kentucky target DJ Wagner for the top overall spot in the class following Saturday's news that former No. 1 overall prospect GG Jackson is reclassifying to 2022 and joining South Carolina.

Here is a recent evaluation of Edwards from Travis Branham of 247Sports:

Edwards is the most well-rounded player in the class when he's firing on all cylinders. He's a 6-foot-7 wing with length and athleticism who can dribble, pass and shoot with a polished offensive package able to go out and create his own offense at any given moment and can rebound and defend at a high level.

Before he cut down his list to Kentucky and Tennessee, Edwards also considered Auburn, Kansas, Maryland, Villanova and the G League Ignite.