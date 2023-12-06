Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Bryant 5-4, Siena 2-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $29.94

What to Know

Siena will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Bryant Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Siena might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Sunday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 14 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Siena found out the hard way. They were dealt a punishing 80-48 defeat at the hands of the Mountaineers.

Even though Bryant has not done well against Brown recently (they were 1-6 in their previous seven matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Bulldogs narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bears 69-66. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Bryant.

The Saints bumped their record down to 2-6 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 51.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a massive bump to their 5-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Siena have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Siena took their win against Bryant in their previous meeting back in December of 2017 by a conclusive 87-68. Does Siena have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bryant turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Bryant is a big 8.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena has won both of the games they've played against Bryant in the last 8 years.