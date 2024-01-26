Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Iona 8-10, Siena 3-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iona and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Iona pushed their score all the way to 87 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell to the Bobcats 91-87.

Meanwhile, the Saints didn't have quite enough to beat the Red Foxes on Sunday and fell 50-48. Siena has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Gaels' defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Saints, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Iona against Siena in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 93-60 victory. With Iona ahead 44-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Siena and Iona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.