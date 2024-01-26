Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Siena Saints
Current Records: Iona 8-10, Siena 3-15
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Iona and Siena are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at MVP Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Iona pushed their score all the way to 87 on Sunday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell to the Bobcats 91-87.
Meanwhile, the Saints didn't have quite enough to beat the Red Foxes on Sunday and fell 50-48. Siena has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Siena struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are winless (0-3) when they just don't pass the ball.
The Gaels' defeat dropped their record down to 8-10. As for the Saints, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost ten of their last 11 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-15 record this season.
Everything came up roses for Iona against Siena in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 93-60 victory. With Iona ahead 44-21 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Series History
Siena and Iona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Feb 26, 2023 - Iona 93 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 27, 2023 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 53
- Feb 11, 2022 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - Iona 74 vs. Siena 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Iona 55 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 19, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - Siena 87 vs. Iona 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. Siena 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Iona 57 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - Siena 56 vs. Iona 54