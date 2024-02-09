Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Marist Red Foxes @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Marist 11-9, Siena 3-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Marist has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Siena Saints will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at MVP Arena. Marist's defense has only allowed 62.8 points per game this season, so the Saints' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.1% better than the opposition, a fact Marist proved on Sunday. They came out on top against the Peacocks by a score of 63-52.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight defeat. They fell 68-61 to the Mountaineers.

The Red Foxes' victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for the Saints, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost 14 of their last 15 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-18 record this season.

While only Marist took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, Marist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Siena's 17th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 7-9 against the spread).

Marist skirted past the Saints 50-48 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Marist since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Marist is a 4-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Foxes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

Series History

Siena has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Marist.