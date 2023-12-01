Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Siena Saints

Current Records: Rider 1-5, Siena 1-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Siena Saints at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 1st at MVP Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 103-76, which was the final score in the Broncs' tilt against the Terrapins on Tuesday.

The losing side was boosted by Mervin James, who scored 28 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Siena's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 86-51 defeat at the hands of the Great Danes. Siena didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The last time the Broncs won on the road was back last Monday. Having now lost five straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 1-5. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.4 points per game. As for the Saints, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Not only did Rider and Siena lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Friday, Rider is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet Siena against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rider have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Siena struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Rider is a 3.5-point favorite against Siena, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Siena has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rider.