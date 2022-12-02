Who's Playing
Canisius @ Siena
Current Records: Canisius 2-4; Siena 4-3
What to Know
The Canisius Golden Griffins will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to MVP Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Siena Saints winning the first 73-65 at home and Canisius taking the second 67-64.
The Golden Griffins found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-66 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Siena didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 60-55 win. Four players on Siena scored in the double digits: guard Javian McCollum (14), forward Jackson Stormo (11), guard Jayce Johnson (11), and guard Michael Eley (10).
Canisius is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
Canisius is now 2-4 while the Saints sit at 4-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.78
Odds
The Saints are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Canisius have won eight out of their last 14 games against Siena.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Canisius 67 vs. Siena 64
- Feb 01, 2022 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - Canisius 76 vs. Siena 75
- Mar 04, 2021 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Canisius 73 vs. Siena 63
- Dec 23, 2019 - Siena 73 vs. Canisius 72
- Mar 01, 2019 - Canisius 68 vs. Siena 62
- Jan 05, 2019 - Canisius 70 vs. Siena 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Canisius 89 vs. Siena 65
- Jan 07, 2018 - Siena 65 vs. Canisius 62
- Feb 04, 2017 - Canisius 80 vs. Siena 73
- Jan 02, 2017 - Canisius 82 vs. Siena 79
- Feb 11, 2016 - Siena 90 vs. Canisius 67
- Jan 24, 2016 - Siena 99 vs. Canisius 78