Who's Playing

Canisius @ Siena

Current Records: Canisius 2-4; Siena 4-3

What to Know

The Canisius Golden Griffins will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to MVP Arena at 7 p.m. ET Friday. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Siena Saints winning the first 73-65 at home and Canisius taking the second 67-64.

The Golden Griffins found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 86-66 punch to the gut against the Buffalo Bulls on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Siena didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Seton Hall Pirates on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 60-55 win. Four players on Siena scored in the double digits: guard Javian McCollum (14), forward Jackson Stormo (11), guard Jayce Johnson (11), and guard Michael Eley (10).

Canisius is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

Canisius is now 2-4 while the Saints sit at 4-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Griffins have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the 11th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Siena has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.80% from the floor on average, which is the 25th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.78

Odds

The Saints are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Golden Griffins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Canisius have won eight out of their last 14 games against Siena.