Who's Playing
Iona @ Siena
Current Records: Iona 13-6; Siena 13-7
What to Know
The Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 74-57 at home and Siena taking the second 70-64.
Iona was able to grind out a solid victory over the Manhattan Jaspers last week, winning 84-76.
Meanwhile, Siena came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, falling 62-52.
Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Iona's win brought them up to 13-6 while the Saints' defeat pulled them down to 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels come into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.2. Siena is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gaels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Iona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Siena.
- Feb 11, 2022 - Siena 70 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - Iona 74 vs. Siena 57
- Mar 10, 2021 - Iona 55 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 19, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Iona 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - Siena 87 vs. Iona 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. Siena 57
- Feb 13, 2019 - Iona 57 vs. Siena 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - Siena 56 vs. Iona 54
- Feb 12, 2018 - Siena 82 vs. Iona 78
- Jan 11, 2018 - Iona 71 vs. Siena 69
- Mar 06, 2017 - Iona 87 vs. Siena 86
- Feb 07, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Iona 79
- Jan 27, 2017 - Iona 77 vs. Siena 66
- Mar 06, 2016 - Iona 81 vs. Siena 70
- Feb 22, 2016 - Iona 87 vs. Siena 81
- Feb 13, 2016 - Siena 81 vs. Iona 78