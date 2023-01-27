Who's Playing

Iona @ Siena

Current Records: Iona 13-6; Siena 13-7

What to Know

The Iona Gaels and the Siena Saints are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 27 at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Gaels winning the first 74-57 at home and Siena taking the second 70-64.

Iona was able to grind out a solid victory over the Manhattan Jaspers last week, winning 84-76.

Meanwhile, Siena came up short against the Fairfield Stags on Sunday, falling 62-52.

Iona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Iona's win brought them up to 13-6 while the Saints' defeat pulled them down to 13-7. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Gaels come into the game boasting the second most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 6.2. Siena is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 4.7 blocked shots per game on average, good for 32nd best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a solid 6-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iona have won nine out of their last 16 games against Siena.