Who's Playing
Manhattan @ Siena
Current Records: Manhattan 11-16; Siena 17-11
What to Know
The Siena Saints have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Manhattan Jaspers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. The Saints and Manhattan will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at MVP Arena. Manhattan should still be riding high after a victory, while Siena will be looking to right the ship.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-60, which was the final score in Siena's tilt against the Iona Gaels on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Manhattan sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.
Siena is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Saints were in the race but had to settle for second with a 71-66 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Saints are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Siena have won ten out of their last 17 games against Manhattan.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Manhattan 71 vs. Siena 66
- Jan 21, 2022 - Manhattan 75 vs. Siena 68
- Dec 03, 2021 - Manhattan 77 vs. Siena 72
- Feb 27, 2021 - Siena 64 vs. Manhattan 56
- Feb 26, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Manhattan 69
- Mar 11, 2020 - Siena 63 vs. Manhattan 49
- Feb 16, 2020 - Siena 65 vs. Manhattan 52
- Jan 12, 2020 - Manhattan 81 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 08, 2019 - Siena 51 vs. Manhattan 49
- Jan 26, 2019 - Siena 53 vs. Manhattan 40
- Feb 02, 2018 - Manhattan 51 vs. Siena 47
- Jan 13, 2018 - Manhattan 72 vs. Siena 61
- Feb 16, 2017 - Siena 94 vs. Manhattan 71
- Jan 22, 2017 - Siena 81 vs. Manhattan 68
- Mar 05, 2016 - Siena 89 vs. Manhattan 76
- Jan 04, 2016 - Manhattan 92 vs. Siena 87
- Dec 04, 2015 - Siena 89 vs. Manhattan 54