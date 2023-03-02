Who's Playing

Manhattan @ Siena

Current Records: Manhattan 11-16; Siena 17-11

What to Know

The Siena Saints have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Manhattan Jaspers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 27 of 2021. The Saints and Manhattan will face off in an MAAC battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at MVP Arena. Manhattan should still be riding high after a victory, while Siena will be looking to right the ship.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 93-60, which was the final score in Siena's tilt against the Iona Gaels on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manhattan sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 72-70 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Sunday.

Siena is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

In the teams' previous meeting in February, the Saints were in the race but had to settle for second with a 71-66 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Saints are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Siena have won ten out of their last 17 games against Manhattan.