Who's Playing
Rider @ Siena
Current Records: Rider 6-8; Siena 10-5
What to Know
Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Siena Saints and the Rider Broncs will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rider winning the first 74-60 on the road and Siena taking the second 76-75.
The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Saints proved too difficult a challenge. Siena beat St. Peter's 70-60.
Meanwhile, Rider came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday, falling 72-63.
Siena's win brought them up to 10-5 while the Broncs' loss pulled them down to 6-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Saints are 53rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York
Series History
Siena have won nine out of their last 13 games against Rider.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Siena 76 vs. Rider 75
- Feb 04, 2022 - Rider 74 vs. Siena 60
- Jan 16, 2021 - Siena 74 vs. Rider 72
- Jan 15, 2021 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 69
- Feb 14, 2020 - Siena 73 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 05, 2020 - Rider 85 vs. Siena 77
- Mar 09, 2019 - Siena 87 vs. Rider 81
- Feb 10, 2019 - Siena 59 vs. Rider 57
- Feb 15, 2018 - Rider 97 vs. Siena 71
- Jan 17, 2017 - Siena 78 vs. Rider 68
- Dec 05, 2016 - Rider 71 vs. Siena 69
- Feb 19, 2016 - Siena 84 vs. Rider 64
- Jan 21, 2016 - Siena 63 vs. Rider 52