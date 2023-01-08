Who's Playing

Rider @ Siena

Current Records: Rider 6-8; Siena 10-5

What to Know

Get ready for an MAAC battle as the Siena Saints and the Rider Broncs will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at MVP Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Rider winning the first 74-60 on the road and Siena taking the second 76-75.

The St. Peter's Peacocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Saints proved too difficult a challenge. Siena beat St. Peter's 70-60.

Meanwhile, Rider came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday, falling 72-63.

Siena's win brought them up to 10-5 while the Broncs' loss pulled them down to 6-8. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Saints are 53rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.3 on average. Rider has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 28th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: MVP Arena -- Albany, New York

MVP Arena -- Albany, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Siena have won nine out of their last 13 games against Rider.