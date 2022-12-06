Who's Playing

Bradley @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Bradley 6-3; SIU-Edwardsville 7-2

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will stay at home another game and welcome the Bradley Braves at 8 p.m. ET Dec. 6 at First Community Arena. The Cougars are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, SIU-Edwardsville beat the Troy Trojans 78-72 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Bradley didn't have too much trouble with the Missouri State Bears on the road this past Saturday as they won 58-40. Rienk Mast (15 points) was the top scorer for Bradley.

SIU-Edwardsville is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped SIU-Edwardsville to 7-2 and the Braves to 6-3. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cougars and Bradley clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Braves are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Braves as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bradley won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.