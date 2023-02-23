Who's Playing

Little Rock @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: Little Rock 9-20; SIU-Edwardsville 17-12

What to Know

After two games on the road, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are heading back home. SIU-Edwardsville and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. Little Rock will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, SIU-Edwardsville lost to the Tennessee State Tigers on the road by a decisive 100-85 margin.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Little Rock sidestepped the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an 81-77 win.

SIU-Edwardsville is now 17-12 while the Trojans sit at 9-20. Little Rock is 0-8 after wins this season, and SIU-Edwardsville is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SIU-Edwardsville won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.