Who's Playing
Little Rock @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: Little Rock 9-20; SIU-Edwardsville 17-12
What to Know
After two games on the road, the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars are heading back home. SIU-Edwardsville and the Little Rock Trojans will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Community Arena. Little Rock will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.
This past Saturday, SIU-Edwardsville lost to the Tennessee State Tigers on the road by a decisive 100-85 margin.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but this past Saturday Little Rock sidestepped the Eastern Illinois Panthers for an 81-77 win.
SIU-Edwardsville is now 17-12 while the Trojans sit at 9-20. Little Rock is 0-8 after wins this season, and SIU-Edwardsville is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SIU-Edwardsville won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Feb 04, 2023 - SIU-Edwardsville 84 vs. Little Rock 81