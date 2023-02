Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: SE Missouri State 15-15; SIU-Edwardsville 17-13

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars haven't won a game against the SE Missouri State Redhawks since Jan. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. SIU-Edwardsville and SE Missouri State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at First Community Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The point spread favored the Cougars on Thursday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 79-74 to the Little Rock Trojans.

Meanwhile, the Redhawks were close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 105-102 to the Lindenwood Lions.

The losses put SIU-Edwardsville at 17-13 and SE Missouri State at 15-15. SIU-Edwardsville is 4-8 after losses this season, SE Missouri State 5-9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SE Missouri State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against SIU-Edwardsville.