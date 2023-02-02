Who's Playing

UT Martin @ SIU-Edwardsville

Current Records: UT Martin 15-8; SIU-Edwardsville 14-9

What to Know

The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UT Martin winning the first 76-70 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 71-63.

SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Morehead State Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UT Martin proved too difficult a challenge. UT Martin had just enough and edged out the Screaming Eagles 86-83.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.

SIU-Edwardsville is now 14-9 while the Skyhawks sit at 15-8. UT Martin is 8-6 after wins this season, and SIU-Edwardsville is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UT Martin have won nine out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.