Who's Playing
UT Martin @ SIU-Edwardsville
Current Records: UT Martin 15-8; SIU-Edwardsville 14-9
What to Know
The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Cougars and the UT Martin Skyhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at First Community Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UT Martin winning the first 76-70 at home and SIU-Edwardsville taking the second 71-63.
SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 55-50 to the Morehead State Eagles.
Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday UT Martin proved too difficult a challenge. UT Martin had just enough and edged out the Screaming Eagles 86-83.
The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past five games.
SIU-Edwardsville is now 14-9 while the Skyhawks sit at 15-8. UT Martin is 8-6 after wins this season, and SIU-Edwardsville is 3-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Skyhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UT Martin have won nine out of their last 14 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Feb 10, 2022 - SIU-Edwardsville 71 vs. UT Martin 63
- Jan 24, 2022 - UT Martin 76 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 70
- Feb 25, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 66 vs. UT Martin 53
- Jan 30, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 76 vs. UT Martin 60
- Feb 27, 2020 - SIU-Edwardsville 90 vs. UT Martin 75
- Jan 25, 2020 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 76
- Feb 16, 2019 - UT Martin 73 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Jan 26, 2019 - UT Martin 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 15, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 70 vs. UT Martin 69
- Jan 20, 2018 - UT Martin 70 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 69
- Feb 11, 2017 - UT Martin 80 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 73
- Jan 21, 2017 - UT Martin 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 67
- Feb 20, 2016 - UT Martin 68 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 51
- Feb 06, 2016 - UT Martin 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62