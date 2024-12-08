Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Ball State 3-5, SIUE 5-4

What to Know

The SIUE Cougars' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at First Community Arena. The Cougars are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Ball State is facing SIUE at the wrong time: SIUE suffered their first home loss of the season last Friday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell 78-73 to the Ospreys.

Meanwhile, Ball State couldn't handle Richmond last Wednesday and fell 73-60.

Ball State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jermahri Hill, who posted 22 points, and Juanse Gorosito, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Ball State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

SIUE's loss dropped their record down to 5-4. As for Ball State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: SIUE has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

SIUE came up short against Ball State in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 83-71. Will SIUE have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SIUE is a 3-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.