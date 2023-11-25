Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Detroit 0-5, SIUE 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, SIUE is heading back home. They will take on the Detroit Titans at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Sunday, the Cougars came up short against the Jaguars and fell 86-74.

Meanwhile, Detroit's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. Detroit didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The last time the Cougars won on the road was back two weeks ago. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 3-3. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 57.0 points per game. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

Not only did SIUE and Detroit lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. As for their next game, SIUE is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SIUE have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Detroit struggles in that department as they've been averaging 28.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SIUE is a big 7.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.