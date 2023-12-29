Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois Panthers @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-7, SIUE 7-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

SIUE and Eastern Illinois are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at First Community Arena. The timing is sure in SIUE's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Eastern Illinois has not had much luck on the away from home, with eight straight road losses dating back to last season.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.2% worse than the opposition, a fact SIUE found out the hard way on Thursday. They fell 75-64 to the Braves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for SIUE in their matchups with Bradley: they've now lost three in a row.

SIUE's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Damarco Minor, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals, and Ray'Sean Taylor who scored 20 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Minor has scored all season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Eastern Illinois faltered in their match on Thursday. They were dealt a punishing 80-48 loss at the hands of the Cyclones. Eastern Illinois was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Cougars' loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for the Panthers, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

SIUE came up short against Eastern Illinois in their previous matchup back in February, falling 84-73. Can SIUE avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SIUE and Eastern Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.