Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for SIUE after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Lindenwood 46-31.

If SIUE keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 14-12 in no time. On the other hand, Lindenwood will have to make due with an 8-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Lindenwood 8-17, SIUE 13-12

How To Watch

What to Know

SIUE is 3-0 against the Lions since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at First Community Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

SIUE's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 84-67 to the Screaming Eagles. SIUE found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.8% worse than the opposition.

Meanwhile, Lindenwood fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Golden Eagles on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 62-53 to the Golden Eagles. Lindenwood just can't catch a break and has now endured three losses in a row.

The Cougars dropped their record down to 13-12 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Looking forward, SIUE is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

SIUE took their victory against the Lions in their previous matchup back in January by a conclusive 78-59. Does SIUE have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SIUE is a big 9.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

Series History

SIUE has won all of the games they've played against Lindenwood in the last year.