Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SMU and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but SMU is up 37-35 over Dayton.

SMU came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dayton Flyers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Dayton 4-2, SMU 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will head out on the road to face off against the SMU Mustangs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, the Flyers earned a 77-69 victory over the Penguins.

Dayton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but DaRon Holmes II led the charge by scoring 18 points along with 4 blocks. Koby Brea was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mustangs beat the Warhawks 70-57 on Sunday.

Among those leading the charge was Zhuric Phelps, who scored 21 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Chuck Harris, who scored 15 points along with 5 rebounds.

The Flyers are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for the Mustangs, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-2.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, SMU is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SMU is a slight 1-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dayton.

Nov 11, 2022 - Dayton 74 vs. SMU 62

Dec 08, 2021 - SMU 77 vs. Dayton 69

Dec 05, 2020 - SMU 66 vs. Dayton 64

Injury Report for SMU

Denver Anglin: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for Dayton