Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: North Texas 13-9, SMU 16-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.08

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at Moody Coliseum. SMU will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

In what's become a running theme this season, SMU gave their fans yet another huge win on Wednesday. They steamrolled past the Owls 95-69 on the road. The score was close at the half, but SMU pulled away in the second half with 55 points.

Among those leading the charge was Zhuric Phelps, who scored 16 points along with six assists and five rebounds. Ricardo Wright was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, North Texas finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They walked away with a 68-55 win over the Golden Hurricane on Wednesday.

North Texas can attribute much of their success to Aaron Scott, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Robert Allen, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds.

The Mustangs are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-7 record this season. As for the Mean Green, their win bumped their record up to 13-9.

As for their game on Sunday, SMU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-4-1 against the spread).

SMU couldn't quite finish off the Mean Green when the teams last played back in January and fell 68-66. Will SMU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

SMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 127.5 points.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.